I-75 NB partly closed in Venice after fatal crash

VENICE, Fla — Interstate 75 is partly closed after a deadly crash early Saturday morning in Venice, according to a news release.

The crash happened near Jacaranda Boulevard, which has been closed for an investigation, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say they are assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with the crash and first responders are currently at the scene.

No details about the victim have been released.