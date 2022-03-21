FHP: Cement truck driver arrested for hit-and-run crash in Sarasota County

Troopers say two people were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A cement truck driver is behind bars following a hit-and-run crash near Interstate 75 in Sarasota County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 1:47 p.m. Monday on the exit ramp near Mile Marker 179. A Ford pickup truck was driving in front of the cement truck when authorities say the cement truck failed to slow down, striking the Ford.

Both the driver and passenger of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries and were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, FHP says.

The cement truck driver would continue driving toward North Port before authorities discovered the vehicle on Tropicaire Circle, according to FHP.