SARASOTA, Fla. — A 23-year-old Florida man is facing 40 felony charges related to possession of child pornography.

Detectives say they became aware that a single IP address was used to download at least 49 images depicting child pornography from the social networking website Tumblr. They then traced the IP address to the home where Seth Smith lives in Sarasota.

After executing a search warrant at the home, deputies say Smith admitted to downloading the images.

Smith is being held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail. He faces 40 felony counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

