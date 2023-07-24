Mote manatee died of injuries from sexual encounter with brother, officials say

The aquarium responded after a necropsy report detailed the injuries that led to the manatee's death at 38.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota says its resident manatee Hugh died of traumatic injuries sustained during sex with his brother Buffett.

In a statement posted to social media, the aquarium explained that it saw no signs that the 38-year-old manatee was in danger before his passing on Saturday, April 29.

"Hugh and Buffett engaged in natural, yet increased, mating behavior observed and documented in manatees both in managed care and in the wild," the statement said. "Each year, like other male manatees in both the wild and in managed care, Hugh and Buffett would exhibit approximately two months of seasonal behavioral changes including, but not limited to, an increase in sexual behavior."

Reporting from NBC News confirmed that such behavior is common among male manatees.

"They're not too meticulous about who their partners are. They just have this kind of a sexual urge, and then they'll engage in activity with whomever seems to be in the area," said Jenessa Gjeltema a veterinary professor interviewed by NBC.

However, in Hugh's case, the "increased" mating behavior most likely resulted in a fatal injury. A necropsy report published by the United States Department of Agriculture and obtained by WWSB-TV found the manatee died from a 14.5-centimeter rip in his colon and other traumatic injuries sustained during a "high intensity" sexual encounter with Buffett.

"There were no obvious signs of discomfort or distress such as listing, crunching, or active avoidance that would have triggered a need for intervention," Mote officials said. "Following the direction of the veterinarians, distraction rather than physical separation was chosen because separation has previously caused undue anxiety and negative effects in both manatees."

According to a statement released around the time of Hugh's death, animal care staff began monitoring the manatee when his behavior changed, and by afternoon, he became unresponsive. His care team later determined he died.