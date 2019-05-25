VENICE, Fla. — Update: The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Travis was found safe.

Previous: A search is underway for a missing teen.

Travis Bosco last was seen Friday at North Port High School, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

He was wearing a turquoise T-shirt, dark blue hoodie, grey shorts and black Sketchers sneakers. Bosco is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

It's believed Bosco could be riding a black mountain bike and carrying a black and white NBA drawstring bag.

Anyone who sees Bosco is asked to call 911.

