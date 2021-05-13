x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sarasota County

Florida teens missing for a week found safe

Police said the teens are okay and are with law enforcement officers.
Credit: Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. — The search is over for two teens who were last seen on May 6. 

The Sarasota Police Department said Thursday morning Manuel “Manny” Perez, 14 of Venice and Sheriden Miller, 15, of Sarasota, were found seven days after they were reported missing. 

Police said the teens are okay and are with law enforcement officers.

They were found in Hinesville, Georgia, according to investigators.

Police did not say what they were doing there or how they got there.

The Sarasota Police Department thanked everyone who shared the case on social media. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

RELATED: Sarasota police say missing teens found in Georgia

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter