Florida teens missing for a week found safe

SARASOTA, Fla. — The search is over for two teens who were last seen on May 6.
The Sarasota Police Department said Thursday morning Manuel “Manny” Perez, 14 of Venice and Sheriden Miller, 15, of Sarasota, were found seven days after they were reported missing.
Police said the teens are okay and are with law enforcement officers.
They were found in Hinesville, Georgia, according to investigators.
Police did not say what they were doing there or how they got there.
The Sarasota Police Department thanked everyone who shared the case on social media.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
