Food truck rallies held to benefit family of parents killed in I-75 crash

The food truck's tire blew, causing it to overturn and erupt in a fire, killing the mom and dad.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Organizers are putting together food truck rallies to support a family that suffered a heartbreaking loss in a crash this week.

Two food truck rallies will be held for the children in the Mendoza family. Their parents were killed when their food truck overturned and caught fire Aug. 16 on Interstate 75 near Fruitville Road, according to a spokesperson for the family and organizers.

The parents leave behind a 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, JFCS of the Suncoast said in a post. Family members are helping raise money to support them with a GoFundMe account. So far, they've raised more than $9,500.

The food truck rallies will also contribute to the cause. A food truck rally will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Scavenger's Marketplace in Palmetto. Relatives of the Mendozas will eat lunch with the food trucks from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Another food truck rally will be held from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Big Top Brewing Company in Sarasota. The family will eat lunch with the food truck from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. All donations will go directly to the family and a percentage of all sales from each truck will go toward the donation fund. Click here for more details.