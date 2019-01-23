SARASOTA, Fla. — James Comey will visit Sarasota on Feb. 4.

The former FBI director was selected as a speaker in the RCLA Town Hall Lecture Series at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

President Donald Trump fired Comey in 2017 amid disagreements over the handling of controversies ranging from Russia to Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

Comey was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2013.

He oversaw federal investigations into multiple high-profile tragedies, including the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.

Before his FBI service, Comey was a federal prosecutor and U.S. attorney. He served as deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush.

The roughly one-hour lecture will begin at 10:30 a.m.

