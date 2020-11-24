Rev. Jerome Dupree, former Sarasota mayor, dies at 88

He served as mayor from 1998 to 1999.

A former mayor of the city of Sarasota has died.

Family members confirmed to our news partners at WWSB that Rev. Jerome Dupree died Monday evening.

He was 88 years old. He served as mayor of Sarasota from 1998 to 1999.

According to WWSB, Dupree was a retired educator in the county school system and also served as a city commissioner.

The news outlet said the family is expected to share a statement later Tuesday, and funeral arrangements are pending.

#BREAKING Former @CityofSarasota Rev. Jerome Dupree passed away last night his daughter confirms to me. He was 88 @mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/Vdf45TTkCK — Marcine Joseph (@MJ_Reports) November 24, 2020

What other people are reading right now: