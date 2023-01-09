Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dies

Jolly served as chief of police from 1992 until 1996 and again from 2000 to 2002.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its former chiefs.

"It’s with heavy hearts we share the sad news of the passing of former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly," the department wrote in a post on Monday.

Jolly first held the position of chief of police from 1992 until 1996. He then briefly retired before serving as chief again from 2000 until 2002.

The former chief was a 1980 graduate of the FBI’s prestigious National Academy training program Session 121.

Jolly first joined the Sarasota Police Department on April 25, 1969, and would go on to spend the entirety of his law enforcement career there.

During his tenure, Jolly helped establish many changes to specialty units that still exist today, such as adding foot patrols in downtown Sarasota, the police department wrote.

He is also remembered for the work he did to build relationships within the community as crime decreased in the city during his time as chief.

Jolly was the city of Sarasota's eighth chief of police since the department was established in 1908. The department is now led by Chief Rex Troche.