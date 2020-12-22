Sarasota native and pregnant wife dead in suspected murder-suicide days before Christmas

Their unborn baby was due on Christmas day.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A soldier from Florida, who was based at Fort Bragg, is accused of killing his pregnant wife before taking his own life Sunday in North Carolina.

The Army Times reports 31-year-old Staff Sgt. Keith Lewis was found dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Fayetteville home. Sarah Lewis, his 34-year-old pregnant wife, was reportedly rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds -- but neither she nor the unborn child survived.

Sarah was due to deliver her baby girl on Christmas day and planned to name the child Isabella, according to local television station WRAL.

"It's a complete shock," Sarah Lewis' aunt Tammy De Mirza told WRAL. "It's like a horror movie."

Police say the couple's 3-year-old daughter was home at the time, but she was not hurt.

Sarah was a paramedic and former member of the military, according to WRAL. Keith was part of the Army Special Operations Command.

Keith was from Sarasota, Florida, and deployed to Afghanistan between 2009 and 2010, according to the Army Times.

