Free face coverings available in Venice beginning Wednesday

The face coverings will be handed out at several locations around the city

VENICE, Fla. — The City of Venice will begin distributing free cloth face coverings to residents beginning Wednesday, July 8, at additional locations in the City while supplies last.

The masks will come in packages of five and each person is limited to one package.

The new locations to pick up masks include:

Venice City Hall Information Center, 401 W. Venice Ave., 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Venice Police Department, 1350 Ridgewood Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Venice Fire Station 3, 5300 E. Laurel Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, 597 Tamiami Trail S., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday

Venice MainStreet Inc., 101 W. Venice Ave. #23 (upstairs), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Masks are also available at several businesses through a partnership with Venice MainStreet. Masks at these locations are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday (except where noted otherwise):

Miami Avenue:

Mother's Cupboard

The Artful Gem

Down Island Way Boutique

Venice Avenue:

Café Venice – 11:30 a.m.- close

Patchington

Venice Wine and Coffee

Luxurious Interiors

Dana Tyler

Lisa's Classic Rose

Ciao Gelato

Venice In Vogue

Tampa Avenue:

The Power of One – 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

