Free face coverings available in Venice beginning Wednesday

VENICE, Fla. — The City of Venice will begin distributing free cloth face coverings to residents beginning Wednesday, July 8, at additional locations in the City while supplies last.
The masks will come in packages of five and each person is limited to one package.
The new locations to pick up masks include:
- Venice City Hall Information Center, 401 W. Venice Ave., 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Venice Police Department, 1350 Ridgewood Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Venice Fire Station 3, 5300 E. Laurel Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, 597 Tamiami Trail S., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Venice MainStreet Inc., 101 W. Venice Ave. #23 (upstairs), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Masks are also available at several businesses through a partnership with Venice MainStreet. Masks at these locations are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday (except where noted otherwise):
Miami Avenue:
- Mother's Cupboard
- The Artful Gem
- Down Island Way Boutique
Venice Avenue:
- Café Venice – 11:30 a.m.- close
- Patchington
- Venice Wine and Coffee
- Luxurious Interiors
- Dana Tyler
- Lisa's Classic Rose
- Ciao Gelato
- Venice In Vogue
Tampa Avenue:
- The Power of One – 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
- Florida reports another 7,347 COVID-19 cases, record positivity rate
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extends state of emergency for another 60 days
- Hillsborough County Public Schools will require students and staff to wear masks
- As coronavirus hotspots in Florida stop reopening, will areas in Tampa Bay do the same?
- High levels of COVID-19 have been found in Florida sewage, but a local spill hasn't been tested
- Police: Human head found by jogger in St. Petersburg
- Graves may be under Tropicana Field, mayor's office says
- New hurricane season forecast predicts 20 named storms, 9 hurricanes
- Police: 7-year-old Florida boy dies after being shot
- Doctors rank which activities create the most risk for getting COVID-19
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter