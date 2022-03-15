'I loved her': Friends of a woman found dead at Centennial Park speak as investigations continue

Sarasota police said the discovery of the 48-year-old woman who lives in Sarasota was made on February 25.

SARASOTA, Fla. — We have learned more about one of the two women found dead near North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

Police said the discovery of a 48-year-old woman who lives in Sarasota was made on February 25 at Centennial Park. A 59-year-old woman's body was found not far away, near Whitaker Bayou last Thursday. Authorities would not name the women as their next of kin invoked Marsy's law, which keeps their identities private.

But, we've learned some new information through people who said they knew one of the women. At least one of the women struggled with housing and folks she met on the streets said they knew her as "Kelly". Her photograph was seen on a poster along Central Avenue that read, "Help find the person."

"A couple of days after she got killed, somebody came to me and said 'somebody's body is dead over here.' I didn't know who it was and I was like 'well who was it because I really didn't know who it was.' Well, it was Kelly," said James 'Joe' Banfield, an unhoused resident of Sarasota

"Everybody loved Kelly, she was wonderful," said Victoria Austin, also an unhoused resident of Sarasota. Austin said Kelly was her very close friend.

Banfield and Austin said they frequently hang out at Centennial Park with other unhoused people, including Kelly. They said many were dealing with illnesses and substance abuse in addition to being homeless. Banfield said the last time he saw her was as she was leaving to run an errand for friends but never returned.

"She went down to the liquor store to get some drinks for her and beer for him, she went right, they went left, and that was the last time with seen her," Banfield said.

Police said the homicide of the 48-year old woman was suspicious but have not named a suspect yet. Friends are heartbroken by the development and want the culprit apprehended as soon as possible before another victim is added to the list.

"I loved her, she was there for everybody, she was there for everybody and she never wanted to harm anybody. She would go to the store for people, she would do everything for people. There is no reason she should be out here gone," said a tearful Austin.

While the Salvation Army said it would not confirm it because it was a police matter, Kelly's friends said she often used their services.

A representative of the Salvation Army said it was concerning to hear of the murder of a homeless person and urged others to make their safety a top priority as they navigate their housing challenges.

"I don't know that there's a way to make yourself fully safe while living on the streets," said Michele Matthews, area commander for the Salvation Army.

Matthews said people experiencing homelessness and living on the streets without permanent housing are some of the most vulnerable in the community.

"Know who you're around, know your environment, and if you can partner with somebody when you're living on the street to do that. Anything that's going to help keep you safe."

Sarasota police said the investigation is ongoing because they want justice for these crimes.

When asked if this was a case of a serial killer by residents following the developments on their Facebook page, a page administrator for the Sarasota Police Department responded:

"We aren't putting a title on this - we don't know. What we do know is two families are mourning the loss of their loved ones. We want to give these families justice and take those responsible off the street.

"We have shared as much information as we're able to at this time. There are certain details that cannot be given out at this time in an effort to safeguard the investigation."