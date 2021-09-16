FBI, family member expected to be part of news conference on Gabby Petito's disappearance

Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was named a person of interest and police say his lack of information is hindering the investigation.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Gabby Petito's disappearance has captured the nation's attention. And, her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is officially a person of interest.

A representative from the FBI and a member of Gabby's family are expected to join the North Port Police Department at noon for a news conference.

Wednesday night, the department said there wasn't any breaking information to share. However, that could change.

Petito, 22, vanished during a cross-country road trip. She'd been traveling in a van with Laundrie. She documented parts of their journey on social media.

Her last known location was Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Then, during the last week in August, she lost communication with family. Loved ones who live on Long Island recently reported her missing.

This week, the FBI joined local police in trying to figure out what happened to Petito.

"Several detectives are working around the clock to piece this complex and far-reaching situation together," City of North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor wrote in an email.

Taylor says Laundrie returned to North Port on Sept. 1, which was 10 days before Petito's family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

As soon as police got involved, they found Petito's van. Investigators say it was at the North Port home she shared with Laundrie and his parents.

It's now being processed for evidence.

The FBI has arranged for a national hotline, which has already received hundreds of tips. They're especially interested in knowing where the van has been. The number is 1-800-225-5324.