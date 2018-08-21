A Sarasota family escaped with their lives after an overcharged golf cart filled their home with deadly gas and nearly killed them.

Our partners at WWSB report Ferrell Marrs says a carbon monoxide detector saved their lives.

Fire Chief Michael Regnier says overcharged golf carts give off a hydrogen and sulfur-dioxide based gas, which is colorless and odorless, but deadly.

The chief says owners of older golf carts need to be cautious about charging them in enclosed spaces.

