Gas leak shuts down roads in Sarasota

Crews are working to cap the leak.
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are blocking off roads amid a gas leak Wednesday morning.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area of 1st Street, Palm and Cocoanut Avenues.

Authorities say they are working with Sarasota County Emergency Services and TECO to cap the leak.

"Please avoid the area as best you can," the Sarasota Police Department tweeted just after 9:30 a.m. "Delays are expected for the next 60-90 minutes."

