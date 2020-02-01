A gas leak in Sarasota County closed all northbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail at Worrington Street.
The lanes have since reopened.
Members of the Sarasota County Fire Department and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to South Tamiami Trail near Jacaranda Boulevard. Authorities say surrounding buildings were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries have been reported.
What other people are reading right now:
- Deputies: New Jersey man came to Florida, wore bulletproof vest, claimed to be 'sheriff'
- Asteroid to pass by Earth at 18,400 miles per hour
- Justin Long's movie begins filming in Tampa
- Multiple people report gunfire damage to cars on I-4, I-95
- 'I’m not giving up': Father pushes to change Florida's 'stand your ground' law
- Could 2020 be the year Florida legalizes recreational marijuana?
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter