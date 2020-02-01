A gas leak in Sarasota County closed all northbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail at Worrington Street.

The lanes have since reopened.

Members of the Sarasota County Fire Department and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to South Tamiami Trail near Jacaranda Boulevard. Authorities say surrounding buildings were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries have been reported.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter