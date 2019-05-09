At first, Melissa Toleli was confused by what she was seeing.

As she and her dad drove down DeSoto Road on Tuesday evening, she says a woman was standing right in the middle of the street, across from Tabernacle Church.

The woman, with a walking cast on her foot, was waving her arms.

“She was standing in the median and she had her purse on her and everything, so it just looked strange,” Toleli recalled as they pulled over.

They asked her what was going on.

“She was terrified,” Toleli said. “She kept saying that nobody would stop and then she said that she had gotten robbed.”

Just about a mile away and a few minutes before, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was getting into her car around 6:30 p.m., outside the Parkway 8 Cinema at University Parkway and Lockwood Ridge Road, when a man pushed her into her vehicle and forced her to drive him away.

Toleli said the woman recounted to her what had happened, saying the man told her he had a gun and to not look at him as she drove.

“He kept apologizing to her, she said that,” Toleli said. “She kept saying that he just kept apologizing to her and she was kind of stunned about it.”

The woman was then forced from the vehicle on Desoto Road and the carjacker drove off, investigators say. That's when Toleli found her.

"I couldn’t believe that nobody stopped," she said. "I just wanted to make sure she was OK."

Toleli says she gave the woman her phone, helped her dial 911 and waited with her until the police arrived.

"She was in a state of shock the whole entire time," she said.

Unfortunately, Toleli wasn’t able to get the woman’s name but hopes to one day reconnect with her.

“Part of me is really glad that we crossed paths,” Toleli said. “I’m just glad I was there.”

Wednesday evening, the man suspected of carjacking the woman crashed her stolen Cadillac near 42nd Street and Tamiami Trail. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name.

Due to Marsy’s Law, investigators are not releasing the name of the woman who was carjacked.

