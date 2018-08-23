A Palmetto grandfather and father are charged with child neglect after police say they were found under the influence of alcohol and passed out in a hot car with two young children, ages 2 and 4, unresponsive in the back seat.

Paul Houle, 51, and Paul Houle, III, 22, were arrested after a passerby called 911.

Investigators say their car was parked directly in the sun near the county jail on Main Street in Sarasota. Witnesses say they were in the car for 25-30 minutes.

Emergency crews responded and removed the men and children from the car, which authorities said had all four windows up and no air conditioning running.

Police say all four of them were sweating and pale. They were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The children are related to the two men.

Inside the car, police said they found two bottles of alcohol and an open beer.

The elder Houle was found in possession of Dextroamphetamine -- a controlled substance. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and both men were charged with two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

The children have since recovered and are being cared for by the Department of Children and Families.

