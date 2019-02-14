SARASOTA, Fla. — Several dozen people wearing black shirts with the word "#Enough" paid tribute to the 17 Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims on the first anniversary of the tragedy.

The group from the Brady Campaign Florida chapter lined up along U.S. 41 along Bayfront Park in Sarasota.

A member held a white paperboard with the name of one of the victims. Others held signs asking for gun reform to help prevent more school shootings.

The Brady group has stood along Sarasota’s Bayfront Park protesting for gun law reform every Thursday for seven years.

