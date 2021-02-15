Guy Fieri bringing delivery-only Flavortown kitchen to Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Food Network star and restaurateur Guy Fieri is about to turn Sarasota, Florida, into Flavortown.
Chef Fieri is opening 100 Flavortown ghost kitchens that will be delivery only and one will open right here in Sarasota. It's one of nine Florida locations.
The menu includes shareables, burgers, entrees, salads, sides and desserts. Some of the menu highlights include Fieri's 'Real Cheezy Burger,' the Bacon Mack N' Cheese Burger, the Chicken Guy! Classic, the Cheesecake Challenge and we can't forget: Flavortown Fries.
But don't get your hopes up if you were planning on trying to meet the Mayor of Flavortown himself, the pop-ups are only doing delivery and you can order through the Guy Fieri Flavortown Kitchen website.
