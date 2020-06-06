Silver Alert: Missing Sarasota man could be in the Tampa area

Harold Carroll has dementia, and there's a search ongoing to find him.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Sarasota County, and it's possible he could be in the Tampa Bay area.

Harold Carroll, 92, last was seen around 6 p.m. Friday in the area of Barton Farms and Seasons boulevards, according to the Sarasota County Sherif's Office.

But his car, a silver 2007 Pontiac G6, was seen Saturday morning in Hillsborough County. It has Florida tag IM35VB.

Carroll, who suffers from dementia, is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. It's believed he was wearing a dark-colored, possibly blue, sweatshirt with pictures of golfers on the front and grey sweatpants with red trim.

Anyone who might have information about Carroll's whereabouts can call 911.

What other people are reading right now: