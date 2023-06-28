Heat advisory: Sarasota emergency leaders urge safety, rehydration outdoors and indoors

A heat advisory was issued Wednesday for most of Tampa Bay area as temperatures hit the mid-90s

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area was under a heat advisory for portions of Wednesday after temperatures in several areas reached the mid-90s.

Meteorologists with 10 Tampa Bay said heat index values were as high as 110. They expect temperatures for the rest of this week to rise as we head into the weekend.

Along with summer outdoor activities picking up, city and county officials are also prepared for health emergency calls related to the heat rise with no signs of relief.

"A lot of times with heat-related emergencies, people are unprepared for the level of heat that they're going to be experiencing," Capt. Nicole Smith, EMS trainer for the Sarasota County Fire Department, said.

The heat advisory which the National Weather Service issued for the Tampa Bay area lasted until 6 p.m. Smith said both visitors and local residents underestimate how hot it is outside when they are out and about.

"During the peak hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. when we really start to feel that rise in temperature, they're just not prepared for the level of heat the way we experience here," Smith said.

Emergency officials say as families spend time outdoors, they need to have a plan in place for sudden summer weather and be prepared for the heat.

"Prepared with water to hydrate themselves throughout the day, if they're not dressed properly, especially when we get people coming in from other states who are visiting that aren't accustomed to this Florida heat," Smith said.

Smith advises everyone not to let their guard down. She advised that people with underlying health conditions or those caring for people in the more vulnerable demographics need to pay attention and know the signs that show it's time to get out of the sun.

Medical health experts said the heat can cause different kinds of illnesses that people need to watch out for.

The early signs of heat impact illness frequently start with heat cramps which cause the muscles to tighten. Heat syncope can cause fainting or dizziness if you get dehydrated or aren't used to the heat or the high temperatures. The most serious is heat stroke which would require immediate medical intervention. A heat stroke happens when a person's body can no longer control its temperature. The patient's temperature can rapidly reach 105, 106 even higher and can lead to death.

"When a person does become overheated, it's different than when they're just out in the heat. Normally you're sweating a lot, you're uncomfortable, but that's about it," Dr. Patrick Mularoni with sports and pediatric emergency medicine at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital said. "When you have a heat stroke happening, individuals will be confused, they'll have a headache, often you'll stop sweating and generally just won't be able to function very well and it's starting to look like you're actually sick like with an illness."