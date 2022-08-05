x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sarasota County

Developer withdraws appeal to demolish historic Mira Mar building

The city of Sarasota said they're confident the building is safe to occupy under normal weather conditions.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay
The owner of the Mira Mar Building and a developer want to demolish the building on Palm Avenue and rebuild in Downtown Sarasota.

SARASOTA, Fla — A 100-year-old historic building in Sarasota on the verge of demolition will remain standing for years to come after all.

The Mira Mar building was in a tug of war between historic preservation and property rights. The developer, Seaward, asked the city for a demolition permit back in June. According to them, the building needed to be torn down after showing a video that pointed out damage to the framing. 

The owner and developer envisioned rebuilding the property and honoring the architectural elements of the 1920s. However, the Historic Preservation Board denied the permit in a unanimous 4-0 vote, and the developer followed up with an appeal. 

Back in June, the city's staff and several people told the Historic Preservation Board they believe the building should stay, claiming it's even eligible to be part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition, 40 tenants live in the building.

Seaward has since withdrawn the appeal, meaning the Mira Mar building will live on in its original state. 

The city of Sarasota said they are confident the building is safe to occupy under normal weather conditions. If severe weather rolls through with hurricane-level winds, the city will conduct a re-evaluation.

RELATED: Sarasota's Historic Preservation Board tells Mira Mar owner not to demo just yet

RELATED: Changes in Florida's homeowners insurance could cost everyone, expert says

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Sarasota County health officials notice increased activity of West Nile virus

Before You Leave, Check This Out