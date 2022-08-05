Developer withdraws appeal to demolish historic Mira Mar building

The city of Sarasota said they're confident the building is safe to occupy under normal weather conditions.

SARASOTA, Fla — A 100-year-old historic building in Sarasota on the verge of demolition will remain standing for years to come after all.

The Mira Mar building was in a tug of war between historic preservation and property rights. The developer, Seaward, asked the city for a demolition permit back in June. According to them, the building needed to be torn down after showing a video that pointed out damage to the framing.

The owner and developer envisioned rebuilding the property and honoring the architectural elements of the 1920s. However, the Historic Preservation Board denied the permit in a unanimous 4-0 vote, and the developer followed up with an appeal.

Back in June, the city's staff and several people told the Historic Preservation Board they believe the building should stay, claiming it's even eligible to be part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition, 40 tenants live in the building.

Seaward has since withdrawn the appeal, meaning the Mira Mar building will live on in its original state.