Hit-and-Run Awareness Month underway in Florida

In August 2022, 13-year-old Lilly Glaubach was hit by a driver while riding her bike home from school.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The month of February is hit-and-run awareness month in Florida. According to the Florida Department of Highway safety and Motor Vehicles, there were 515,957 hit-and-run crashed in the state last year. Out of those crashes, 1,251 of them were fatalities.

A Sarasota County family shared their personal story with 10 Tampa Bay. In August 2022, 13-year-old Lilly Glaubach was hit by a driver while riding her bike home from school.

“None of it seemed real and we were driving up to the hospital saying her leg must be badly broken or something like that,” Lilly’s step-dad, Paul Alexander, said.

The man accused of hitting Lilly and leaving the scene is David Chang. Paul says there were no signs Chang tried to press the breaks after hitting Lilly. He says Chang’s actions after the incident are even harder to understand.

“He made the decision to drive to Tampa with a hole in his windshield to say a tree fell on his car,” he explained.

A judge will soon make a decision on how much time Chang will serve. In the meantime, Lilly’s family is hoping to get justice.

“There should be a harsher sentence for someone who’s running and has a disregard for human life,” Lilly's mom, Sarah, said.

Out of the more than 500,000 deadly hit and run crashes in the state of Florida in 2022, 144 involved pedestrians and 50 involved bicyclists.