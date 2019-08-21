SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota Memorial Hospital building that houses the marketing department was evacuated Wednesday morning because of a gas leak.

Sarasota County says the building in the 1800 block of Arlington Street was evacuated around 9:45 a.m. when a construction crew hit a gas line.

No one was injured. About 12 people were evacuated from the building.

TECO has been notified and the gas line valve has been shut off. The Sarasota fire department is working to dig around the break and use meters.

