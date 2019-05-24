SARASOTA, Fla. — Friends, family and teachers from Sarasota’s Brentwood Elementary remembered 9-year-old Roman Miller Thursday evening. The third grader lost his life after he was hit by a truck on his way to school Monday.

Roman’s classmates and teachers shared artwork and stories about the special student they say was everyone’s best friend.

“He’s that kid that picks the kid that doesn’t get picked,” said Brentwood Elementary Principal John Weida “He’s the kid that stood up to other people. I’ve never heard so many kids say that was my best friend.”

Students also painted rocks to be placed in special spots around the world. The rocks all contain the name of a Facebook page with more information about Roman, his life and the importance of safe driving.

