SARASOTA, Fla. — Timber!

Hundreds of trees in Sarasota are coming down, but the city is replacing them with a friendlier and safer option.

The 226 trees being cut down to widen the sidewalk are an invasive pine from Australia that were brought to Florida in the 1890s to create windbreaks.

"The Australian pines on this route are a safety hazard," said Colleen McGue, the city's chief transportation planner, "because this is an evacuation route, and those trees with their shallow root systems come down when we have a big storm."

The cut-down trees will be replaced with mature trees.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.