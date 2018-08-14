The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide that left a husband and wife dead.

Deputies did a welfare check around 5 p.m. Monday and found Richard F. Laprad and Sharon A. Laprad -- both 67 -- dead inside a home on Crest Hammock Way in Sarasota.

"Based on preliminary investigation, detectives believe the incident may be the result of a murder-suicide; however, as always, the official cause of deaths will be determined and released by the Medical Examiner’s Office," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

Investigators did not release a cause of death but said the situation appeared to be isolated, and there was no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the case should call detectives at 941-861-4900.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP