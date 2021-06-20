Truck driver wanted in I-75 hit-and-run crash

The truck crashed into a person standing outside their car on the highway, FHP said.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are looking to speak with the driver of a Ford truck accused of hitting a person on Interstate 75 and injuring them.

It happened just before midnight Saturday on the highway near mile marker 203.5 in Sarasota County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The truck was heading north on I-75 in the right lane as it approached a car that had stopped on the shoulder with its driver standing outside. As the car's driver opened the driver's door, they were hit, troopers said.

The person, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

It's believed the truck is dark in color with right front headlight damage and right-side damage. Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or Sarasota County Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.