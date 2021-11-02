x
Sarasota County

Southbound Interstate 75 closed at Bee Ridge Road

Three cars are said to have been involved in the highway crash.
SARASOTA, Fla. — Southbound Interstate 75 is closed at Bee Ridge Road following a multi-car crash, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say three cars are involved, and minor injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

