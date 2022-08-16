2 people killed in fiery I-75 crash near Fruitville Road

The highway was closed for some time.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people were killed in a fiery crash on southbound Interstate 75 near Fruitville Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a single car with two people inside crashed Tuesday morning. Both people, who have not yet been identified, were pronounced dead, a spokesperson confirmed.

A 10 Tampa Bay photographer saw one car overturn and catch fire.

Cameras in the area showed at least one car in the median and emergency vehicles blocking traffic from moving along the interstate. Southbound traffic is being routed onto the shoulder, while the southbound entrance ramp from University Parkway to I-75 is closed.

Northbound traffic on I-75 appears to be moving slowly.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.