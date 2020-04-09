What happened to Jabez Spann? $50K offered for information

No one has ever been arrested in connection with the teen's death.

SARASOTA, Fla. — It's been three years since Jabez Spann disappeared and to this day, police still do not know who might have killed him.

Spann, who would be 17 years old, was reported missing on Sept. 4, 2017. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alert at the time, he last was seen in the area of 22nd Street and Palamadelia Avenue in Sarasota, wearing a turquoise shirt.

He was 14 at the time of his disappearance.

Spann's skeletal remains were found in February 2019 in a rural area near Interstate 75 in Manatee County, where a person working a fence line came across them.

His family laid him to rest during a small service in honor of National Missing Children's Day in May 2019.

Spann's autopsy has not been released, and no one has been arrested in connection to this death. His family said he might have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs before he disappeared.

Today marks 3 years since #JabezSpann disappeared. In February 2019, his remains were found in Manatee County. We're still asking for info in connection to his death. If you have info, call @SRQCrimeStopper at 941-366-TIPS. $50,000 reward remains for info leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/Y4rEIiYV8N — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) September 4, 2020

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sarasota County Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

What other people are reading right now:

