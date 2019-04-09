SARASOTA, Fla — Jabez Spann might be gone, but his friends and family are making sure the teen is never forgotten.
They've created a nonprofit in his memory: The Jabez Spann Foundation. The foundation's first event, called "Peace-ing the Puzzle" is set for next weekend.
The foundation aims to act as a resource for families of missing children.
RELATED: Remains of Jabez Spann laid to rest
RELATED: Murder victim's aunt believes Jabez Spann's death is connected
RELATED: Jabez Spann's mother says she wants justice for son's death
Spann was reported missing in September 2017. His remains were found in February 2019 near Interstate 75, where a person working a fence line came across them.
His family said he might have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs before he disappeared.
Spann was laid to rest May 25 -- National Missing Children's Day.
What other people are reading right now:
- Hurricane Dorian finally begins to move away from Grand Bahama
- Live blog: The latest, need-to-know information on Hurricane Dorian
- Before-and-after photos show how badly Hurricane Dorian flooded the Bahamas
- Forecasters now monitoring 5 tropical disturbances
- Tropical storms Fernand, Gabrielle form
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.