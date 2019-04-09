SARASOTA, Fla — Jabez Spann might be gone, but his friends and family are making sure the teen is never forgotten.

They've created a nonprofit in his memory: The Jabez Spann Foundation. The foundation's first event, called "Peace-ing the Puzzle" is set for next weekend.

The foundation aims to act as a resource for families of missing children.

RELATED: Remains of Jabez Spann laid to rest

RELATED: Murder victim's aunt believes Jabez Spann's death is connected

RELATED: Jabez Spann's mother says she wants justice for son's death

Spann was reported missing in September 2017. His remains were found in February 2019 near Interstate 75, where a person working a fence line came across them.

His family said he might have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs before he disappeared.

Spann was laid to rest May 25 -- National Missing Children's Day.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.