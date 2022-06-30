Job fair in Sarasota looking to hire 400 positions on the spot

SARASOTA, Fla. — If you're looking to be hired on the spot for a new job, a job fair with hundreds of open positions happening Thursday could be an opportunity for you.
JobLink USA says it is hosting its annual Sarasota/Tampa Bay JobLink Job Fair. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 30 at the Hampton Inn Conference Center located at 975 University Parkway in Sarasota.
JobLink USA says it is partnering with 20 of Sarasota's top employers to fill 400 job openings.
Job positions include ones in sales, medical, call centers, law enforcement, maintenance and professional.
Anyone looking to be hired can find out more about the event and pre-register by clicking here.
Below is a list of employers expected to participate in the job fair:
- Salt Life
- Amazon
- Allied Universal
- Bankers Life
- Chris Craft
- Graham Packaging
- Dewberry
- Empath Health
- Trinity Technology Group
- Massey Services
- Sunshine Senior Services
- 360 Orthopedics
- Guard One Security
- Gold Bond Building Products
- Westin Sarasota
- The Resort at Longboat Key
- HH Staffing
- Palm Shores Behavioral
- Paradies Legardere
- Piedmont Airlines
- JMI
- Nursing Styles
- Key Packaging
- United Ground Express
- New Tech Construction
- VWi
- Floor and Decor
- Transportation Services Unlimited
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- SSC Sarasota and more
