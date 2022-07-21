Mural for MLB's first Black coach unveiled in Sarasota

John 'Buck' O'Neil, the first Black coach in Major League Baseball and a talented first baseman in the Negro League, will have a permanent mural.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Newtown baseball icon had his mural unveiled Thursday morning in the Rosemary Art and Design District, previously known as Overtown.

John 'Buck' O'Neil, the first Black coach in Major League Baseball and a talented first baseman in the Negro League, will have a permanent mural located near the intersection of North Lemon Avenue and Boulevard of the Arts.

The mural was painted by artist Matt McAllister.

O'Neil was born on Nov. 13, 1911, in Carrabelle, Florida but grew up in Sarasota. He rose to national prominence early on in his career in the Negro American League playing with the Kansas City Monarchs.

O'Neil spent years with the Chicago Cubs. He was first hired as a scout in 1955 and then became a coach in 1962 but was never allowed to manage a team.

O'Neil, who was raised in the Newtown neighborhood of Sarasota, moved to the area with his family at a young age. He had worked in the fields picking celery. At the time, young Black children were not allowed to continue their education into high school in many communities due to Jim Crow laws; thus, he was barred from enrolling in Sarasota High School.

Faced with discrimination because of his skin color, he moved to Jacksonville where he had family. He was able to attend high school and take college courses at Edward Waters College, a private Christian-run institution that was the first historically Black college in Florida.

O'Neil had early successes while playing in the Negro League for the Kansas City Monarchs. However, on Oct. 16, 1940, he registered with the Sarasota County Draft Board at the start of World War II, and his life of baseball was briefly interrupted when he was drafted into the Navy in 1943. He served his enlistment in a naval construction battalion in New Jersey from 1944 to 1945, which took him to the Philippines. He returned to the Monarchs at the start of the 1946 season.

After retiring from a life of baseball, O'Neil went on to many achievements, including establishing the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) in Kansas City, for which he served as its honorary board chairman.

O'Neil died on Oct. 6, 2006, at the age of 94 due to heart failure and bone marrow cancer.

The Overtown, also known as Black Bottom, dates back to 1885 but never appeared on any maps, the Herald-Tribune reports. It was a tightly packed segregated village north of downtown Sarasota.