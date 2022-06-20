Jury selection begins in sexual abuse case against former Sarasota church leader

Court documents show 74-year-old Henry Lee Porter's alleged victims were between 12 and 19 years old, with at least one under 12 at the time.

SARASOTA, Fla — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a former non-denominational bishop accused of sexual abuse in Sarasota.

74-year-old Henry Lee Porter Senior was arrested in January 2020 after more than 10 people came forward with allegations.

Porter and the Westcoast Church, which he served as a pastor for, have had a long history in the Sarasota area. A portion of a street in the city is named in his honor.

Inside court documents, investigators say a man who was a member and student at Westcoast Center for Human Development accused Porter of abusing him beginning in 1989 when he was just 12-years-old.

Court documents also showed the alleged abuse continued for several years at the church, which was founded by Porter.

Another allegation of sexual abuse happened between April and November in 1990 while an accuser attended school at the church.

The alleged victims were between 12 and 19-years-old with at least one accuser under 12 at the time of the alleged offenses.

Some claimed they were groomed and accessed Porter's office through a different back door when he told them to come there. Detectives said the investigation spans at least 30 years.

"I was shocked, amazed and in a state of disbelief at all the allegations that I heard," said Charles Hill, a minister who also pastors a church in Sarasota.

Hill said he grew up with Porter and attended the same church. He also plans to come to the court every morning to follow the trial.

"All I know is this, God will not be mocked. Whatever man sows that shall he also reap," Hill said. "I just want to see the outcome of it and that whatever comes out of it is God's will. That's why I'm hoping that God's work will be done. I just want to see justice done and I'm very interested in the whole situation."

Throughout this week, the court is expected to hear testimony from victims as well as family and associates of Porter, including his son Henry Porter Junior who has taken over the church.