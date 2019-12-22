NORTH PORT, Fla. — The search is on for a missing girl last seen walking leaving a gas station in a black SUV.

Katie Sims, 17, was spotted around 4 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K at 1085 Grand Venture Drive getting into the SUV, according to the North Port Police Department.

Police say a blue and white BMX bicycle with a red wheel also is missing from her home.

It's believed she could be heading to Jacksonville to visit family, so police want to get in touch with her to make sure she's OK.

North Port Police Department

Sims is 4-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has dirty blonde hair with brown eyes. She was wearing black pants and a camouflage shirt.

Anyone with information about Sims' whereabouts is asked to call Detective Michael Mills at 941-628-8315.

