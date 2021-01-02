No injuries reported in fire at Kirby's Bar and Grill

SARASOTA, Fla. — Kirby's Bar and Grill in Sarasota was evacuated Sunday afternoon because of a fire.
Crews were called just after 1 p.m. to respond to the bar on Stickney Point Road following a report of a fire, according to Sarasota County Emergency Services. A few minutes afterward, a second engine was wanted to assist in putting out the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The state fire marshal was requested to investigate the fire.
