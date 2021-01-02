x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sarasota County

No injuries reported in fire at Kirby's Bar and Grill

The state fire marshal will investigate the fire.
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA, Fla. — Kirby's Bar and Grill in Sarasota was evacuated Sunday afternoon because of a fire.

Crews were called just after 1 p.m. to respond to the bar on Stickney Point Road following a report of a fire, according to Sarasota County Emergency Services. A few minutes afterward, a second engine was wanted to assist in putting out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal was requested to investigate the fire.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter