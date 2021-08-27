Say hello to Kye! Sarasota County Sheriff's Office's newest K-9 member

Kye is originally from Budapest, Hungary, and joined the sheriff's office in March.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Welcome to the team, Kye!

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office welcomed the 18-month-old German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix to the department's K-9 unit.

He and his partner, Deputy Chris Indico, went through more than 500 hours of training together and officially became a team this week.

During his training, Kye learned all about obedience, agility, building and area searches, tracking, criminal apprehension, and explosive detection.