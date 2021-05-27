Sarasota celebrates the end of Lido Beach renourishment project

Get your beach gear, because the city is inviting you to celebrate with it.

SARASOTA, Fla. — There's a good reason for those in Sarasota to celebrate today.

That's because the Lido Beach nourishment project is complete.

Crews spent more than a year adding fresh sand to the beach. They've also been working to prevent erosion.

Now that the project is done, it's time to let loose on the shore. The City of Sarasota is inviting people to head that way at 11 a.m. Thursday to do just that.

The city says the project cost about $12.68 million to get done.

The project is officially called the Lido Key Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project. Its completion marks the start of a 50-year partnership with the Army Corps and the city so it can respond to future storms more quickly.

