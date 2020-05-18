Lido Beach set to reopen

City leaders voted Monday to reopen the shoreline to the public.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Get the sunscreen ready and remember to keep distance: Lido Beach is back open.

Sarasota leaders voted 4-1 Monday to reopen the popular beach amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

People are asked to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including keeping 6-feet of distance from other people, in an ongoing effort to stop the virus' spread.

Leaders also are urging people to wear masks when in public.

Sarasota's boat ramps, dog parks, fishing piers, tennis courts and other outdoor areas already are open for enjoyment. Playgrounds, basketball courts and the Bird Key Park parking lot still are closed.

Arlington Park Aquatic Complex is scheduled to reopen Friday, May 29, a news release states.

