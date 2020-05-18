Lido Beach set to reopen

SARASOTA, Fla. — Get the sunscreen ready and remember to keep distance: Lido Beach is back open.
Sarasota leaders voted 4-1 Monday to reopen the popular beach amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
People are asked to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including keeping 6-feet of distance from other people, in an ongoing effort to stop the virus' spread.
Leaders also are urging people to wear masks when in public.
RELATED: This is the difference between person-to-person and person-to-surface spread of coronavirus
Sarasota's boat ramps, dog parks, fishing piers, tennis courts and other outdoor areas already are open for enjoyment. Playgrounds, basketball courts and the Bird Key Park parking lot still are closed.
Arlington Park Aquatic Complex is scheduled to reopen Friday, May 29, a news release states.
What other people are reading right now:
- Pinellas County green-lights the reopening of movie theaters, tattoo services
- As Florida fully implements phase one, new droplet study raises concerns
- Florida Keys will reopen to visitors on June 1
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will reopen on Thursday
- President Trump says he's been taking malaria drug to protect against COVID-19
- Tropical Storm Arthur churns in the Atlantic, moves away from Florida
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter