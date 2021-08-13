Lightning strike causes 2,500 gallons of sewage to spill

The Briarwood Master lift station was left without power from a damaged generator transfer switch Wednesday night.

VENICE, Fla. — Heavy storms in the Venice area led to around 2,5000 gallons of sewage to spill, which entered surface water, according to a news release.

The lift station responded to a power failure alarm at the Briarwood Master lift station Wednesday night. When the technician arrived at the station, the onsite generator was working but wasn't powering the station.

It was later revealed that the generator transfer switch was damaged by a lightning strike.

The station was able to be powered by the generator, with help from the staff.

Nothing was found because of the heavy rains.