Man carrying 2 children hit by SUV while on crosswalk

The crash happened near Midnight Pass Road and Old Stickney Point Road.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man and two young children were seriously injured after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release.

Troopers say a 47-year-old man was carrying a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl while walking across a crosswalk at Midnight Pass Road and Old Stickney Point Road.

All three pedestrians were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

According to the release, the driver was a 74-year-old man from St. Petersburg. He was driving an SUV.