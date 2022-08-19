x
Sarasota County

Man carrying 2 children hit by SUV while on crosswalk

The crash happened near Midnight Pass Road and Old Stickney Point Road.
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man and two young children were seriously injured after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release.

Troopers say a 47-year-old man was carrying a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl while walking across a crosswalk at Midnight Pass Road and Old Stickney Point Road.

All three pedestrians were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. 

According to the release, the driver was a 74-year-old man from St. Petersburg. He was driving an SUV. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

