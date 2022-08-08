66-year-old man dies after colliding into concrete barrier in Nokomis crash, troopers say

The motorcyclist was reportedly pronounced dead at the crash.

NOKOMIS, Fla. — A man driving on a motorcycle died after he crashed into a concrete barrier in Nokomis on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The 66-year-old motorcyclist was heading southbound on S.R. 681 when he was driving too fast as he approached an overpass to get on U.S. 41, troopers say.

He reportedly then crashed into a concrete barrier, flew away from motorcycle and collided with a steel and wood beam guard rail that was on the right side of the road.

Authorities say they found the 66-year-old's body on the other side of the road on U.S. 41 where he was pronounced dead by the Sarasota County EMS.