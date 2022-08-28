76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

Deputies say it is unknown at this time if the man's death is medical in nature or is the result of drowning.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday.

Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.

Deputies say it is unknown at this time if the man's death is medical in nature or is the result of drowning. However, detectives do not believe there is any foul play involved.