SARASOTA, Fla. -- The search is on for one or more suspects who shot a man overnight, leaving him with serious injuries.

The man was shot around 3:25 a.m. Sunday near Palmadelia Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Way, according to a Sarasota Police Department news release.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooter ran off, and police haven't yet disclosed any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 941-316-1199 or 911.

