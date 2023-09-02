Man saved by North Port firefighters after suffering cardiac arrest thanks department by dropping off cake

Officials say the man is using a cane to help him move around but that isn't stopping him from being out and about.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port firefighters were welcomed by a special person on Friday.

Officials at Fire Station 84 received the honor of meeting a visitor who thanked them after he said they saved his life, the North Port Fire Rescue Rescue said in a Facebook post.

On April 1, firefighters at the station responded to a call regarding a person suffering cardiac arrest.

When they found the man, he was unresponsive, not breathing and did not have a pulse, officials say.

However, crews resuscitated him and successfully saved his life.

After being revived, he was taken to the emergency room and has since made a full recovery.

To say thanks, the man dropped by the station with a cake in his hands to meet and show his appreciation to the firefighters who saved his life.

"INCREDIBLE!," North Port Fire Rescue wrote in the Facebook post. "It meant the world to these firefighters to meet him. Thank you so much, sir, for dropping by. You live life to the fullest and come see us anytime!"

Officials say the man is using a cane to help him move around but that isn't stopping him from being out and about.