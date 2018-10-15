SARASOTA, Fla. -- Sarasota County deputies are searching for a 31-year-old man wanted for murder.

Detectives say Daniel Davenport, 31, killed 55-year-old Sergio Hostins of Sarasota.

Hostins was reported missing on Oct. 8.

His body was recovered in Collier County.

Investigators say they have reason to believe Davenport is in the Tampa Bay area.

He may be driving Hostin’s SUV, according to authorities.

The vehicle is described as a green Subaru Forrester with Florida license plate IE801K.

If you see him or the SUV, immediately call 911.

