SARASOTA, Fla.— A Sarasota thrift store didn’t know just how high the expectations were with one donation.

That’s because inside of a gray plastic tote bag at The Pines Thrift Shop 2,100 grams of marijuana was found.

Now the Sarasota Police Department is looking for the bag’s previous owner.

Pines released a statement saying they couldn’t control what people were dropping off for donation all the time and that they had no idea why somebody would gift such an item to a thrift store unless it was a mistake.

Pines also says this was the first donation of this kind they had received in its 70-year history as a thrift store.

